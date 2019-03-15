Mark Wheeler Purchases 10,000 Shares of Driver Group Plc (DRV) Stock

Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV) insider Mark Wheeler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £5,700 ($7,448.06).
DRV opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Driver Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 45.61 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 87 ($1.14).
Driver Group (LON:DRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 6.10 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01).
About Driver Group
Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.
