Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV) insider Mark Wheeler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £5,700 ($7,448.06).

DRV opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Driver Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 45.61 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 87 ($1.14).

Get Driver Group alerts:

Driver Group (LON:DRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 6.10 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mark Wheeler Purchases 10,000 Shares of Driver Group Plc (DRV) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/mark-wheeler-purchases-10000-shares-of-driver-group-plc-drv-stock.html.

About Driver Group

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Driver Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driver Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.