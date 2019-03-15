Marshalls (MSLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Marshalls to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Marshalls presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 523.20 ($6.84).

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls stock traded up GBX 11.53 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 596.03 ($7.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,477. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.42. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 395.60 ($5.17) and a one year high of GBX 559.15 ($7.31).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and drainage and decorative aggregates.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.