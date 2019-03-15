Marsico Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,147 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up 0.5% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Atlassian worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $638,894,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,903,000 after buying an additional 273,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,518,000 after buying an additional 716,300 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,157,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,965,000 after buying an additional 573,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 441.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 797,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,973,000 after buying an additional 650,185 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $110.44. 227,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,577.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlassian from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

