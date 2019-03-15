Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 12,017 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st.

HDB stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.90. The stock had a trading volume of 132,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,039. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $112.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/marsico-capital-management-llc-sells-12017-shares-of-hdfc-bank-limited-hdb.html.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.