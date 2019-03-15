Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 2,998 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 450,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 82,241 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 105,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 32,999 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $2,943,840.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564,693.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.22 and a twelve month high of $100.59.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

