Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $620,000 in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Stock

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of Heritage-Crystal Clean as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 97.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $550.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

HCCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

