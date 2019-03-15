Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $673,000 in Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) Stock

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Spok during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spok by 3,085.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Spok by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $13.74 on Friday. Spok Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

