Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stake in Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.38% of Middlefield Banc worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

MBCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

MBCN stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.26. Middlefield Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/martingale-asset-management-l-p-reduces-stake-in-middlefield-banc-corp-mbcn.html.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.