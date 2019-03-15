Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 83,500 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 65.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $19,197,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.88. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $490.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.76 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $564,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 363,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,150,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $617,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/martingale-asset-management-l-p-sells-83500-shares-of-national-fuel-gas-co-nfg.html.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.