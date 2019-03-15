Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,670,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,686,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $75,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 775,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,013,000 after buying an additional 3,139,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,338 shares in the company, valued at $480,219.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $220,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $749,299.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

