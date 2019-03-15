Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Receives $33.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Cowen started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,981. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 63,258 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 71,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

