Matson Inc (MATX) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 49,368 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Matson were worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MATX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Matson by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $36.88 on Friday. Matson Inc has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Matson had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Chun sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $153,006.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,398 shares of company stock valued at $255,366 over the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Matson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

