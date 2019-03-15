Maven Securities LTD Invests $250,000 in Nio Inc – (NIO)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in NIO by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.58. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

A number of analysts have commented on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 price target on shares of NIO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. 86 Research started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.70 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities.

