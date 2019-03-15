Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in BioScrip Inc (BIOS)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioScrip by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in BioScrip by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioScrip by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BioScrip by 10.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,434,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 136,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in BioScrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BIOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BioScrip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of BioScrip from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BioScrip in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of BioScrip stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. BioScrip Inc has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.76.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

