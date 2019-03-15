MDC Partners (MDCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.79 EPS

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $393.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.10 million. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of MDCA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 100,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,675. MDC Partners has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDCA. BMO Capital Markets lowered MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDC Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MDC Partners by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MDC Partners by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 421,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 99,256 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in MDC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Domestic Creative Agencies, Specialist Communications, Media Services, All Other, and Corporate.

