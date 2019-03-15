MDC Partners (MDCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,710,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,078% from the previous session’s volume of 399,722 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $2.03.

MDCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.79). MDC Partners had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $393.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Domestic Creative Agencies, Specialist Communications, Media Services, All Other, and Corporate.

