Medtronic PLC (MDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to announce $8.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.27 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $8.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $30.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $30.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.39 billion to $32.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,093 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $93.96. 2,540,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,083,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

