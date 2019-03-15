Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $108.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MLNX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. Mellanox Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $119.10. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $388,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $545,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 1,374.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

