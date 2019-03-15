Menta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 119,112 MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA)

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,213,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 39,213,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,817 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,269,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597,643 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,009,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,863,000 after acquiring an additional 762,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,837,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,632 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.50.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 66.23% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

