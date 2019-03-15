Menta Capital LLC Raises Position in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,002,000 after purchasing an additional 351,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $873,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $2,163,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $110.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

SUI opened at $117.30 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). Sun Communities had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 12,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $1,515,304.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,152,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 257,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,305,973.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,743.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

