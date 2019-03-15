Menta Capital LLC Takes Position in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 46,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Gentex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,558.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $632,880. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $453.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

