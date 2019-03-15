Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRK. Oddo Bhf set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.00 ($116.28).

Merck KGaA stock traded down €2.26 ($2.63) during trading on Thursday, hitting €98.14 ($114.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,098 shares. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

