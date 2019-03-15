Merculet 1-Day Volume Tops $672,554.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Merculet has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $619,569.00 and approximately $672,554.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinMex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00379280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.01779878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00238995 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00002412 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,063,448,141 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, OKEx, Kucoin, Bilaxy and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

