Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $710.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $22,052,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $13,297,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,228,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,806,000 after buying an additional 327,584 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $3,724,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 191,623 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

