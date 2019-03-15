Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Seg Ventures, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 1,746 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.31, for a total value of $405,613.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,214.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,329. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $232.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.64 million, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $131.51 and a one year high of $241.83.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/mesa-laboratories-inc-mlab-shares-sold-by-morgan-stanley.html.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.