MGM Resorts International (MGM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $376,785,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,690.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after buying an additional 2,074,391 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,163,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,684,000 after buying an additional 1,749,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,584.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,753,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after buying an additional 1,649,379 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 68.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,213,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,676,000 after buying an additional 1,302,749 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Christine Gay purchased 3,700 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at $491,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

MGM opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MGM Resorts International (MGM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/mgm-resorts-international-mgm-shares-sold-by-cibc-asset-management-inc.html.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.