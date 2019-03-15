Michelle Bucaria Sells 1,188 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Michelle Bucaria sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TDOC traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 1.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $89.05.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $507,236,000 after buying an additional 1,244,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,388 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,229,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 390,365 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,780,000 after purchasing an additional 566,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,073,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,319 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

