Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Short Interest Up 4.8% in February

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,155,216 shares, a growth of 4.8% from the February 15th total of 39,272,903 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,030,677 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,183,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,603 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.51.

MSFT stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.12. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

