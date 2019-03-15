Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) CEO Sells $36,179.52 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $36,179.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,316 shares in the company, valued at $23,796,704.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,549. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 36,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 115,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) CEO Sells $36,179.52 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/mid-america-apartment-communities-inc-maa-ceo-sells-36179-52-in-stock.html.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.