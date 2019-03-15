Midpoint (MPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.15

Shares of Midpoint Holdings Ltd (CVE:MPT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 899000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $7.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

About Midpoint (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer (P2P) foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

