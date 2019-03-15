Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Given $74.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Minerals Technologies’ rating score has improved by 40.1% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $74.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Minerals Technologies an industry rank of 193 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 17,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $870,081.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,391.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $58.05 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

