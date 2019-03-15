MIR COIN (MIR) Price Hits $0.0099 on Exchanges

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.00 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00384190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.01718176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00235511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00002419 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005038 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 3,904,141,664 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.