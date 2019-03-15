Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,995 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 109.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,341,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,701 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Old Republic International by 2,099.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,315,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,280,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,150,000 after purchasing an additional 958,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,280,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,150,000 after purchasing an additional 958,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,365,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,698,000 after purchasing an additional 694,148 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORI stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Old Republic International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

In related news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,037,789.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $111,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

