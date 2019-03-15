Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 71,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

IHS Markit stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, insider Michael M. Easton sold 12,461 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $648,345.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,233.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 15,587 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $818,473.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,355. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-boosts-position-in-ihs-markit-ltd-info.html.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.