Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $621,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 11,269.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 89,482 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 36.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Assurant to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

NYSE AIZ opened at $98.20 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. Assurant had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

