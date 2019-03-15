Mithril (MITH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.91 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $23.69 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025658 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00038420 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008215 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00001363 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,520,152 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, Gate.io, OKEx, Bithumb, ZB.COM, BitForex, FCoin, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

