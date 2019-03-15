Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 243.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 267,499 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $951,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 169,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 92,683 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 97,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of UPS opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

