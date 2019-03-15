Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total transaction of $942,472.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,783,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,699,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,091,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,551 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,468. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $207.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $176.87 and a 1-year high of $238.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/mogy-joel-r-investment-counsel-inc-decreases-holdings-in-3m-co-mmm.html.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.