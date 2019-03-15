Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) is Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 3.1% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3,854.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,387,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225,539 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,450,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,619 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,765,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,080 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $48.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.64%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,400,104.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,961,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 10,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $501,937.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

