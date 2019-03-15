Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Bought by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,030 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,271,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,911,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 516,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 95,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $259,748.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,782.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,400,104.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,961,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $48.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

