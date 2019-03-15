Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $332,107.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $151,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,249 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,924,179 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $233.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $180.83 and a 12 month high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

