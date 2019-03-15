Mongodb (MDB) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $117.00 price target on the stock. 1,722,119 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,363,871 shares.The stock last traded at $131.89 and had previously closed at $130.94.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

In related news, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $4,458,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $61,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,607 shares of company stock worth $20,225,910 over the last ninety days. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mongodb by 106.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,688,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at $64,633,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the third quarter valued at $49,302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mongodb by 1,628.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 565,159 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.02 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mongodb Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

