Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Director Sells $2,055,150.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $2,055,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $137.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.99 and a twelve month high of $152.21.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.63 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 18.08%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,585,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,432,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Director Sells $2,055,150.00 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/monolithic-power-systems-inc-mpwr-director-sells-2055150-00-in-stock.html.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.