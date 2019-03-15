Monroe Capital (MRCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRCC. ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $259.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig purchased 10,700 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck purchased 4,500 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,436 shares in the company, valued at $96,011.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $152,978 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 216,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 116,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

