Moon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 85,900 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU)

Moon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 85,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. China Unicom (Hong Kong) comprises about 0.6% of Moon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 867.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

CHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,181. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/moon-capital-management-lp-buys-shares-of-85900-china-unicom-hong-kong-limited-chu.html.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom Hong Kong Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU).

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.