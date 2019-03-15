Mooncoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.17 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $239.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.01488448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001909 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 225,406,634,900 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

