Morgan Stanley Buys 5,375 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (PFD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd alerts:

NYSE PFD opened at $13.30 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Morgan Stanley Buys 5,375 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (PFD)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/morgan-stanley-buys-5375-shares-of-flaherty-crumrine-pref-income-fd-inc-pfd.html.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Profile

There is no company description available for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.