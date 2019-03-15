Morgan Stanley Raises American Tower (AMT) Price Target to $185.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Monday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMT. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.63.

American Tower stock opened at $187.97 on Monday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $133.53 and a 12-month high of $188.04. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

In other news, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $3,739,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,430.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $314,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,393.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,082. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in American Tower by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

