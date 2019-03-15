Morgan Stanley Sells 154,067 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,067 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 611.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 273,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 117,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $461.88 million, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $96.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

