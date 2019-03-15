Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $120,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,902,000.

AMLP opened at $9.88 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

